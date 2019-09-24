Juniata Valley-Tussey Mountain tabbed as Sportsbeat Game of the Week

Two of the best in the ICC square off this Friday, and WTAJ will be there for all the excitement.
Juniata Valley (4-1) will travel to Saxton to take on Tussey Mountain (5-0), and will be Sportsbeat Game of the Week presented by Reliance Bank.
by: Jack WascherPosted: / Updated:
Two of the best in the ICC square off this Friday, and WTAJ will be there for all the excitement.
Juniata Valley (4-1) will travel to Saxton to take on Tussey Mountain (5-0), and will be Sportsbeat Game of the Week presented by Reliance Bank.