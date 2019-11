ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ) – Bald Eagle claimed its second consecutive District 6 Title Saturday night, routing Westmont Hilltop 41-13.

Led by Jaden Jones 6 TDs, Jesse Nagle’s squad went up 21-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kaden Bittinger hauled in 3 TD, while Mathew Reese hauled in two others.