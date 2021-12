Pittsburgh kick returner Buddy Jackson (21) follows the block of Antwuan Reed (22) as he runs a kickoff back 97-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Greater Johnstown high school named former player Antwuan Reed its next football coach replacing Bruce Jordan.

Reed graduated from GJHS in 2008. He went on to play football at Pitt and spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnstown has struggled in the post Tony Penna Jr. era. Penna stepped down after a winless 2018-19 season Johnstown’s last win came in 2019.