Hoenstine leads Central past Bald Eagle with a heavy heart

You have seen flashes of what Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine could do.

The sophomore split time as as the Dragons starting quarterback as a freshman. Now, he is the full-time leader of the Central offense.

Hoenstine helped the Central Dragons to a 33-9 win over Bald Eagle to open the 2020 season Friday night. He finished with 199 yards and three touchdowns completing 14 of 23 passes.

The young quarterback played the game carrying the weight of a recent family death. Hoenstine said his uncle Nick Hoenstine passed away in early August. Nick was just 23 years old.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Jeff Hoenstine talk about playing to honor his late uncle.