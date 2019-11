Some Central PA teams had to wait another day to get the playoffs rolling.

You can find highlights from the following games in the video above:

Penns Valley defeated Marion-Center 48-12

Westmont Hilltop defeated Huntingdon 14-10

Bellwood-Antis defeated Cambria Heights 15-8

Northern Bedford defeated Windber 28-14

Penns Valley, Westmont Hilltop, Bellwood-Antis and Northern Bedford all move on to the second round of the playoffs.