Westmont Hilltop had a year to remember in 2019.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

According to Maxpreps, the Hilltoppers had their top win total since at least 2004.

The team finished 8-4 last year. Now the team with a tight, run-heavy, offense will look to build on that year.