The Richland Rams are back-to-back District 6 champs.

Now a new group of players looks to pull off the three-peat.

Richland finished 13-1 last season and lost to eventual three-time state champion Southern Columbia in the semifinals.

Now, Richland will have some new playmakers take over Sportsbeat on Friday nights. Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from some of the 2020 Rams.