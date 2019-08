We continue our High School Hype season previews with the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties.

The Mounties finished with one win last season – as they have the last three seasons – and now coach Brian McGonigal is officially the main man.

McGonigal served as interim head coach last season. This year, the interim tag is removed and McGonigal will continue to run the program.

Watch the video above for more.