Our next stop on the High School Hype tour takes us to Juniata Valley.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

The Hornets have tallied 21 wins in the last two seasons. Coming off a District championship in 2018, the team finished 10-3 last year.

Now Juniata Valley looks to reload.

Watch the video above for more.