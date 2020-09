We continue our High School Hype tour through the LHAC with Greater Johnstown High School.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

Johnstown finished 1-9 last season and Bruce Jordan enters his second season as the Trojan’s head coach.

Now the team looks to shake up the conference.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full season preview.