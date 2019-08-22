High School Hype: Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers

Coming off a District 6 Class 5A Title, nothing will come easy for Homer Delattre’s squad.

Hollidaysburg comes into 2019 losing 19 starters from their district championship team, and will be without star two-way player DJ Heim for at least the first two weeks.

The Golden Tigers open up at home against crosstown rival Altoona. Hunter Barr is expected to carry the load this season, as one of the few returning starters. Barr rushed for better than 700 yards for an average of 6.1 yards per carry and 6 TDs in 2018.