Forest Hills has a new head coach and the same winning expectations.

Justin Myers enters his first season as the Rangers’ head coach. He replaces Don Bailey who coached Forest Hills for the last 45 seasons.

Myers once played for coach Bailey and will now replace him as head coach at his Alma Mater.

The Rangers finished 9-3 in 2018 with a loss to Bald Eagle in the playoffs.

