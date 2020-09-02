High School Hype: Forest Hills

Forest Hills is chasing a bounce-back season.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

The Rangers finished 1-9 in 2019 under new head coach Justin Myers. Myers replaced longtime Forest Hills football coach Don Bailey. Bailey coached at Forest Hills for 45 seasons and even coached Myers in the early ’90s.

Forest Hills finished 9-3 in 2018 and 11-2 in 2017.

Now the team is hoping to get back to those winning ways. Watch the video at the top of this story for more.