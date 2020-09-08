High School Hype: Everett

Our next stop in the High School Hype tour takes us to Everett.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

Everett finished 2-8 in 2019. The Warriors will be led by coach Dave Lightner for the second-straight season heading into 2020.

Everett will compete as part of a co-op with Southern Fulton starting this season. It gives students from Southern Fulton the new chance at playing football.

