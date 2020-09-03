High School Hype: Chestnut Ridge

Chestnut Ridge looks to make some noise in a deep Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2020.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

The Lions went 9-3 in 2019. The team returns an experienced quarterback in Logan Pfister as well. The teams has had a number of strong seasons back-to-back. Entering its third year in the LHAC, the team has an overall record of 19-6. Ridge was a force in the Mountain League before that as well.

