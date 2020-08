Central Cambria kicks off our high school football season previews heading into the 2020 season.

*Note – due to COVID-19, a number of high school media days have been canceled. We will not be able to preview the same number of teams as other years. Thank you for your understanding.

Central Cambria won its first two games last season before finishing the year 2-8. The Red Devils will look to break in a new turf field this fall.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.