High School Hype: Bishop McCort

The Bishop McCort Crushers have a new head coach, but he is definitely not a new face.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

Tom Smith takes over the Crushers. Smith is also the Bishop McCort school principal. He also has 27 years of coaching experience.

Smith served as an assistant coach for Bishop McCort the last three seasons. The Crushers are coming off a 6-6 year.

