ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – 2019 will always leave a bitter taste in the Bishop Guilfoyle Football team’s mouth.

Falling just short in the Class 1A State Championship, the Marauders immediately set out with the mindset of #UnfinishedBusiness, head coach Justin Wheeler says.

The Marauders open up their 2020 season against two-time defending LHAC champion Richland, a game Wheeler says will be a marquee game across the state when the two teams square off next Saturday at Mansion Park.