Bellefonte is the next stop on our High School Hype tour.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

Bellefonte finished 9-3 in 2019. The team started with a 55-35 loss to Jersey Shore to open the season and then won its next five games.

The team returns starting quarterback Ethan Rossman and an experienced group of linemen.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full preview.