High School Hype: Bedford

We continue our tour around the LHAC with the Bedford Bison.

*Note: We will not be able to preview as many teams this year because of canceled media days due to COVID-19. Thank you for understanding*

Bedford finished 10-3 last season, but saw the season cut short in the first round of the playoffs. Bald Eagle was able to overcome Bedford’s 14-point lead and bounce the Bison from the playoffs with a 21-20 overtime win.

Now Bedford believes it has a bright future.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full season preview.