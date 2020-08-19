Governor has no plans to mandate a push of PIAA sports to the spring

The PIAA is expected to vote on the fate of fall sports on Friday.

Governor Tom Wolf, the Department of Education and the Department of Health jointly recommended to postpone K-12 and recreational sports until January 1, 2021.

The governor, along with other officials, have repeated that postponing fall sports is just a recommendation, not a mandate.

People who might be worried about the governor’s office switching gears – and making the recommendation a mandate. This would force the PIAA and school districts to press pause on fall sports until January 1.

Dr. Rachel Levine clarified that the governor has no plans to mandate the postponement of fall sports in press conference on Tuesday.

