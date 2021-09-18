SportsBeat Week 4 Game of the Week: Curwensville beats Glendale on late FG

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Curwensville hosted Glendale in the Sportsbeat Game Of The Week. Both offenses came into the game averaging 35 points per game over their past couple games, but in the first half it would be the defenses that dominated.

Early in the first quarter, the Vikings blocked a punt that went out of the endzone for a safety for the opening score. Glendale led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Glendale would be the first ones to pierce the endzone, on a 24 yard touchdown run from Suds Dubler.

Curwensville got the offense going from there on a 15 yard touchdown pass from Danny McGarry to Jake Mullins. Glendale led 15-9 at halftime.

The offenses came alive in the second half of the game with each team trading touchdowns on most of their drives before Jake Mullins kicked the game winning field goal with five seconds left to lift Curwensville to a 32-29 victory.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.