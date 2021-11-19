Fourpeat: Richland defeats Forest Hills 35-6 for district championship

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland claimed its fourth consecutive District 6 2A championship after a 35-6 victory over Forest Hills.

Richland’s Sam Penna scored right off the bat off of a fumble return while Kellan Stahl ran it it in from three yards out to lead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Penna scored off of a 30-yard pass from Stahl and the Rams tacked on an extra two points with a successful conversion from Penna to Demont Johnson to take the lead 21-0.

Forest Hills was at Richland’s 6-yard line with second remaining in the first half, but the Rangers were unable to capitalize. The Rangers ultimately struggled against a tough Richland defense with solid performances from Stahl, Lewis and Griffin LaRue.

Johnson and Grayden Lewis both scored in the second half to extend the Rams lead to 35-0. Operating under a running clock, the game almost ended as a shutout before Forest Hills managed to score in the last play of the game, ending in the final score of 35-6.

Richland will move on to face Southern Columbia, who secured the state 2A championship for the past four years.