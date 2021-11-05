Forest Hills shuts out Cambria Heights in District 6 playoffs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills secured their next game in District 6 2A playoffs with a shutout win of 29-0 over Cambria Heights.

Both teams looked solid in their opening drives of the game but were unable to capitalize once they got into the red zone, resulting in a scoreless first quarter. Senior Damon Crawley was able to score in the second quarter from five yards out. After a failed two-point conversion, Forest Hills led 6-0 at the end of the half.

Defense played tough on both sides in the opening of the second half, where the score remained 6-0 at the end of the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter is where the momentum for Forest Hills started to pick up. Crawley ran in another touchdown, this time from four yards out; a successful extra two points increased the lead to 14-0.

Damon Crawley runs the ball for Forest Hills in District 6 playoffs

Crawley fired back again with a 67-yard touchdown run up the middle while Colten Danel ran it in for two. With 3:26 left in the game, Crawley launched a pass to Brady Christ for the final score of 29-0.

“It just came down to who wanted it more,” Danel said. “I know we had some great guys off the edge, great guys in the secondary to cover those passes when they threw it. We did a great job as a team tonight coming together as one unit.”

The Rangers advance to 6-5 as they await their next opponent in district playoffs.