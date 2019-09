We bring you a nail biter in our latest Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

The Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs defeated Glendale 12-7 Friday Night. Neither team scored in the second half, but Glendale did have a chance to complete a 99-yard drive to win the game at the end.

The Claysburg defense would hold and the Bulldogs would move to 4-1 on the year. Glendale drops to 3-2.

Watch the video above for highlights, a homecoming queen and reaction from the victorious Bulldogs.