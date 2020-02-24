Bishop McCort names new head football coach

Thomas Smith is the principal at Bishop McCort High School and as an assistant football coach.

Now the McCort alum will take over the head coaching duties for the Crushers.

Bishop McCort announced Smith’s promotion to head coach Monday afternoon. According to a media release, Smith has 27 years of coaching experience including serving as defensive coordinator for nearby Richland and Greater Johnstown high schools.

He also coached wrestling at Richland and Johnstown.

Smith takes over for Brian Basile who is coming out of a short retirement to take over the Somerset football program.