Bishop Guilfoyle’s fight falls short in 1A State Championship game

HERSHEY, PA – Bishop Guilfoyle saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion in the 1A State Championship game.

Farrell defeated the Marauders 10-7 in overtime to win the state title Thursday. The winning field goal came after Bishop’s Guilfoyle’s own kick was blocked in the previous overtime possession.

Farrell would score the first points of the game. After a BG fumble in the second quarter, Raymond Raver Jr. would punch in a one-yard touchdown to give Farrell a 7-0 lead.

Farrell would lead 7-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Marauders would block a punt and recover it around the five yard line. The special teams play would set up the BG’s first score of the game when Keegan Myrick scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge.

The two teams would go to the fourth quarter tied 7-7.

Farrell had a chance to pull off a game-winning drive from the 39 yard line with 45 seconds left in the game. The Steelers would not score and we would go to overtime tied 7-7.

In overtime, BG would get the ball first. The Marauder offense was stuffed which set up a field goal attempt to keep the game tied.

Farrell blocked BG’s field goal to set up a potential game-winning drive in overtime.

Farrell would then hit the game-winning field goal.