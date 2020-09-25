Bishop Guilfoyle forfeits win over Forest Hills from last week

The Bishop Guilfoyle football team is now 0-2 after taking a forfeit in a game the team won last week.

The Marauders defeated Forest Hills 48-0 last week. Now that win will count as a loss.

Bishop Guilfoyle Athletic Director Joe Landoffi confirmed the news to WTAJ Friday afternoon in an email. He did not provide any description on why the team is forfeiting the game, but he did confirm the school self-reported a rules violation.

“When we realized there was a reportable situation, we did self-report to the appropriate parties and made them aware. It resulted in a forfeit so the records now reflect that. This was the right thing for us to do. We are now moving on and looking forward,” Landoffi said in an email.

Bishop Guilfoyle will play Somerset Friday night at 7 p.m. Both BG and Somerset are now 0-2 on the season.

Forest Hills moves to 1-1 on the season and will play at Chestnut Ridge Friday night.