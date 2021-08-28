Bellwood-Antis wins Backyard Brawl

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bellwood-Antis and Tyrone met for week one for the Backyard Brawl in WTAJ’s Game Of The Week. Bellwood won 2020’s match 29-16.

Bellwood got off on the right foot early in the first quarter when Connor Gibbons scored on a seven yard touchdown.

That would be the score until a minute and a half to go until halftime when Zach Pellegrine fired a 62 yard touchdown pass to Sean Mallon to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead at the break.

On the opening drive of the third quarter Connor Gibbons scored his second touchdown on the ground, scampering in from 17 yards out to put the Blue Devils up by three scores.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter Pellegrine unloaded a 71 yard bomb to the waiting arms of Cooper Kean, who was behind the defense. Nobody could catch him to put Bellwood up 27-0.

Tyrone got on the board in the fourth quarter when Keegan Gwinn rolled out to his left and fired a dart to Zac Legars, who was wide open in the end zone to cut the deficit to 27-7.

Pellegrine was just too much for the young Tyrone defense as he was chucking the ball all over the yard, finishing the game off with a 23 yard touchdown pass to Mallon to cap off a 33-13 win to take the Backyard Brawl Trophy for the third consecutive season.

