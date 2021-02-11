Bellefonte’s Shanon Manning named new Central Mountain head coach

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bellefonte will need to find a new head football coach.

Keystone Central School District picked the Red Raiders coach to head up the Central Mountain football program after a school board meeting Thursday.

The district announced the hire in a media release:

Central Mountain has officially named Shannon Manning its next football coach pic.twitter.com/SvOQioFCIG — Michael David Kresovich (@MikeyKresovich) February 12, 2021

According to board meeting’s personnel agenda, Manning will replace James Rinninger as the Wildcats new head coach. He will receive a salary of $7,617 to coach the team.

Manning spent the last eight years as Bellefonte’s football coach. He led the Red Raiders to district championships in 2017 and 2019. Before becoming Bellefonte’s head coach, he served as the defensive coordinator at Bald Eagle Area High School and spent ten years as an assistant coach for Penns Valley.

Manning is a Penns Valley High School graduate and played college football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.