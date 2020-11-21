Bedford football’s historic season stops short in state semifinals

Bedford football had been a mainstay in the Friday Sportsbeat highlights this fall.

The Bisons took a 49-20 loss to Central Valley in the 3A state semifinal game at Mansion Park in Altoona Friday. The playoff run is the longest in school history stopping just short of a state finals appearance.

Central Valley would lead 35-6 at halftime. Quarterback Mercury Swaim would have the Bison’s only score in the half on a touchdown run.

