Bedford captures sub-regional championship over Clearfield 54-12

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the Bison showdown Bedford came out on top for the District 5-9 3A sub-regional championship 54-12 over Clearfield.

Maxwell Washington led the offense for Bedford, with four touchdowns, including a pick six. Quarterback Mercury Swaim also tacked on two rushing touchdowns and Ethan Weber scored two touchdowns for Bedford, featuring a pick six of his own.

Both Swaim and Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte have both been standouts in area and have both seen success in converting downs on quarterback keeps.

Bedford scored the opening touchdown of the night, with Washington running it in from six yards out. But Clearfield immediately answered when Karson Kline scored on a kickoff return to trail 7-6 after a missed extra point. Swaim scored on a one-yard rush on the next drive to extend the score to 14-6.

Clearfield’s offense took a hit when Billotte didn’t take the field until after Bedford’s second touchdown due to Clearfield’s kickoff return score, which put a delay in their offense’s momentum.

After Clearfield was unable to capitalize on their opening offensive drive, Weber was able to take the pitch in the red zone and score from nine yards out with seconds left in the first quarter, Bedford leading 21-6 at the end of the first.

Washington opened the second quarter with a 51-yard touchdown off a pass from Swaim, leading 27-6 after a missed PAT.

Carter Chamberlain secured a touchdown for Clearfield after they barreled their way down the field, scoring on a four-yard run with about a minute left in the half. Clearfield also managed to recover a fumble from Bedford and looked to close the gap in the remaining seconds of the half, but Billotte was sacked twice and Clearfield was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

While Billotte looked like he was starting to gain his footing toward the end of the first half, Washington was too relentless for Clearfield’s defense.

After a scoreless third quarter on both sides, Bedford came out firing with a 13-yard touchdown from Swaim while Washington intercepted a pass from backup quarterback Will Domico for a pick six. Billotte was out for one play due to an injury.

Washington kept the hot streak going with a 71-yard touchdown off of a pass from Swaim, extending the score to 47-12. Weber was able to score the final touchdown of the night with a pick 6 for the final score of 54-12.

Bedford will take on Central next week, who are coming off of a 42-7 win against Penn Cambria. Central defeated Bedford earlier in the season 41-27.