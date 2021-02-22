Altoona quarterback to play college football at Temple

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – One area football standout will have a position change in college.

Altoona Area High School quarterback Marcus Day announced he would play college football at Temple and will switch to tight end:

Day led Altoona to its first District 6 championship since 2002. Day’s twitter bio lists his measurables at 6 feet 4 inches tall weighing 240 pounds.

According to the stats on his Maxpreps profile, Day racked up 527 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in just seven games for the Mountain Lions in 2020. He completed 41-76 passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Altoona typically ran the ball with a triple-option offense. Day was the big-bodied quarterback running the attack.

Now, Day will continue his college career hoping to catch some passes as a tight end instead of throwing them.