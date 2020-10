HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Led by Jeff Hoenstine’s three rushing TDs, Central rolled into the District 6 Class 3A title game with a decisive 25-7 win over Westmont Hilltop Friday night.

Hoenstine actually scored four touchdowns Friday night, but his field goal block returned for a touchdown was negated by a crack back block.

Central will face the winner of Penn Cambria-Tyrone next Friday night.