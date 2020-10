NEW PARIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – When you think of Chestnut Ridge the past few years, you always think of dual-threat quarterback Logan Pfister, but it’s his favorite target that made the biggest play tonight.

In the second quarter, with Chestnut Ridge clinging to a one-score lead, wide receiver Matt Whysong fielded a punt just beyond midfield and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown that essentially put the game away for good.

The Lions took down Westmont Hilltop 28-7.