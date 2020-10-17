Sportsbeat Week 6: Berlin defeats 30-0 in homecoming matchup

(WTAJ) — Berlin showed up to Portage’s homecoming game ready to play, putting up a score of 30-0 at Portage Area Stadium.

Both teams entered this game undefeated and struggled offensively after pressure from the defense on both sides. No points were put on the board until the last 13 seconds of the half when Berlin scored with a pass from senior Will Spochart to senior Tuck Hillegass.

The extra point was no good, putting the Mountaineers on the board at 6-0.

In the third quarter, senior Isaac Etris ran the ball into the endzone but his victory was stopped short when a holding call against Berlin pushed them back to the 30-yard line.

A few plays later, Etris repeated his route, this time for a successful touchdown and an extended lead of 13-0 after a successful extra point from senior Brady Glessner.

“It just started up front, our lineman. A lot of our big plays were generated from them,” Etris said. “It is always their job and we execute off of them.”

Etris would score again after receiving a pass from Spochart for 24 yards. Glessner’s PAT was a success, bringing Berlin up 20-0 over Portage.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore Ryan Blubaugh had a 28-yard reception that brought Berlin within two yards of the endzone. Senior Preston Foor carried the ball for two yards to score. A successful kick from Glessner extended the Mountaineer’s lead even further at 27-0.

With 8:24 remaining in the game, Berlin had a successful 32-yard field goal to add an extra three points on the board at 30-0.

With a few minutes to spare, Etris intercepted a pass from Portage’s quarterback Andrew Miko. Berlin was unable to capitalize on this turnover, resulting in a final score of 30-0.

Berlin Head coach Doug Paul said that moving on from here if the Mountaineers can put four quarters together like their matchup last week and the second half of this week, they are going to be a tough football team.

“Somewhere down the line we are going to get behind and you are not going to be able to do that,” Paul said. “We are undefeated but we are far from perfect.”