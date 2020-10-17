Sportsbeat Week 6: Bellefonte wins 7th straight Curtin Bowl rivalry game against Bald Eagle

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bellefonte Red Raiders won a seventh consecutive Curtin Bowl game against their longtime rival The Bald Eagle Area Eagles.

The game remained scoreless until the second quarter when Bellefonte quarterback Ethan Rossman found Blandon Hawkins over the middle. Hawkins made a shoe-string grab to put the Red Raiders into Bald Eagle Territory.

Later on that drive, kicker Daniel Persiko hit a 36-yard field goal which sneaked just inside the upright. Bellefonte took the lead 3-0.

Later in the second quarter, Bellefonte executed on a double reverse pass. Rossman connected on a deep pass with a wide-open Jalen Emel for a touchdown. Bellefonte lead 10-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Rossman found Emel again on a well placed touch pass into the end zone. This gave the Red Raiders a 17-0 lead.

Bald Eagle got on the board when Garrett Burns connected with Owen Irvin on a wide receiver screen. Irvin cut inside and followed his blocks to the end zone.

Bellefonte took home the Curtin Bowl 17-7