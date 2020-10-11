SportsBeat Week 5: Williamsburg picks up win #2 over Claysburg

CLAYSBURG, Bedford County, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was homecoming for the Bulldogs as they hosted the Blue Pirates of Williamsburg.

This one got away from Claysburg early. In the final minutes of the half, the Blue Pirates already up 22-0, Tyler Clark bounces a handoff outside and breaks two tackles on his way for a touchdown. That gave Williamsburg a 28-0 lead.

The Claysburg offense would stall on the ensuing drive, giving Williamsburg the ball back with less that two minutes left in the half. With 13 seconds left, Lambert Palmer would roll right and find Andrew McMonagle in the endzone for the touchdown pass. At halftime, Williamsburg would lead 36-0.

The Blue Pirates go on to win 42-0.

Homecoming King and Queen for Claysburg were Corey Chamberlain and Kalei Carson.