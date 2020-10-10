Central defeats Clearfield in Sportsbeat game of the week

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons defeated Clearfield in this week’s game of the week with a score of 25-21.

Central’s Jeff Hoenstine found Hunter Smith for a long touchdown right as the game kicked off to put themselves on the board first at 7-0.

In the second quarter, Hoenstine passed the ball to Eli Lingenfelter, who then found Devon Boyles in the endzone for another Central touchdown. They extended their lead to 13-0 after the PAT was no good.

In the last five minutes of the half, Clearfield came back with two touchdowns, including one from Oliver Billotte to Jake Lezzer. Clearfield made both PATs and was leading 14-13 at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Billotte found Lezzer again for a huge gain that brought Clearfield to first and goal. A few plays later, Mark McGonigal scores for Clearfield on a three-yard run into the endzone. The Bison extended their lead to 21-13.

Central would eventually trail by two points after a pass from Hoenstine to Demetrious Harbaugh for a huge gain. Late in the fourth quarter, Hoenstine’s defensive skills came through when he intercepted a pass from Billotte.

In the next drive, Hoenstine found Smith for a big fourth-down connection. In the same drive, Hoenstine passed to the ball to Josh Biesinger. Biesinger performed a hook and ladder play and tossed it to Parker Gregg, scoring and taking over at 25-21.

Central remains undefeated at 5-0 and Clearfield is now at 2-1.