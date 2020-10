BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bedford Bisons keep it rolling.

From the very start, Bedford’s offense was on the move. Their first drive of the game ended with a touchdown pass from Mercury Swaim to Gregory Edwards for a 7-0 lead.

The very next drive, Swaim kept the ball himself for a nice sprint to the endzone. That would give Bedford a 14-0 lead.

The Bisons improve to 5-0, beating Cambria Heights 36-7.