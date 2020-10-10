Sportsbeat Week 5: Tyrone stays unbeaten in 27-21 win against Penns Valley

SPRING MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Tyrone Golden Eagles remained unbeaten–taking down the Penns Valley Rams 27-21.

The first score of the game though came from PV, on a special teams play. The Three Rams broke through when rushing the Golden Eagle’s punter (who was punting from his own end zone). The Ram’s Tanner Ilgen blocked the punt, and recovered the ball in the end zone to put the Rams ahead 7-0.

On Tyrone’s ensuing drive, they came back with a score of their own. Golden Eagle’s quarterback Brandon Lucas took a shotgun snap and rolled out to his right–throwing on-the-run to Keegan Gwinn who made the catch, and eluded a Ram defender for a game-tying touchdown.

On a second quarter drive, Tyrone’s Tommy Hicks punched in a 1-yard touchdown giving the Golden Eagle’s a 13-7 lead going into halftime.

Tyrone held on to win: 27-21