LOYSBURG, Bedford County, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was homecoming for the Panthers as Northern Bedford hosted Everett.

Momentum went straight to NBC as they force a safety on Everett’s first drive of the game. On the ensuing drive, Panthers’ QB Thad Leidy hits Brady Clark on a deep pass. Leidy would cap off the drive by running it himself for the score to take the early 9-0 lead.

Northern Bedford would roll in this one 57 to 0.