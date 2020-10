CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a two week hiatus, there was no rust in site for the Clearfield Bison as they faced Philipsburg-Osceola.

A hot start in the first quarter, Clearfied QB Oliver Billotte hit Jake Lezzer for an eight yard, and two 42-yard touchdowns to take an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Clearfield goes on to win, 42 to 6.