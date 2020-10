FISHERTOWN, Bedford County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown took the trip to Fishertown to take on Chestnut Ridge.

By the middle of the second quarter, the Lions has total control up 28-0. Johnstown would have a drive stopped by a fumble after a nice gain, recovered by Ridge’s Jeb Emerick.

That ensuing drive for Chestnut Ridge would end with a 22 yard touchdown run by QB Logan Pfister.

Chestnut Ridge would shut out Johnstown, 45 to 0.