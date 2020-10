SIDMAN, Cambria County (WTAJ) — The Bedford Bisons seem to be on a mission this season as they travelled to Sidman to face the Rangers of Forest Hills.

In the first quarter, Bedford’s Mercury Swaim drew first blood on the run for the 7-0 lead. Later it was Steven Ressler who caught a pass on the sideline, stayed on his feet and followed a black for a score.

Bedford would go on to win 49 to 6.