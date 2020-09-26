SportsBeat Week 3: Portage stampedes to 3-0 in win over Conemaugh Valley

PORTAGE, Cambria County, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blue Jays of Conemaugh Valley traveled to Portage to take on the Mustangs.

Early in the first quarter, tied at zero, CV’s Nick Heltzel gets an interception on a deep pass inside the Blue Jay 20 yard line to stop the Portage drive. The Mustang defense would not let CV get anything going.

Later in the first, Oren Heidler would start the scoring on a run around the outside from inside the CV 20. Mustangs would go ahead 7-0.

In the second quarter, Mustang QB Andrew Miko would hit Kaden Klaar over the middle for a short score. Portage goes to 3-0 on a final score of 27 to 6.