SportsBeat Week 2: Tussey wins in OT thriller

CLAYSBURG, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — It took extra time but Tussey Mountain pulls off the victory against Claysburg.

At the half, the Bulldogs were leading 26-20 and their star QB Corey Chamberlain was having himself a game. He was 10-13 for 140 yards passing and 3 touchdowns by the time the second half started. However, a few plays into the half Chamberlain gets hit hard on a run and leaves the field being carried by his teammates. He would not return to the game after and apparent ankle injury.

The score held at 26-20 with Claysburg in the lead until the fourth quarter. Tussey took over deep in their own territory with 2:02 left to play. QB Colton Bishop hit Brendan Wright down the seam for a long touchdown, tying it up at 26 after a missed PAT.

In overtime, the Titans got the ball first and scored on a seven yard scamper by Bishop on fourth down. Claysburg could not answer with a score of their own to keep overtime going.

The Titans win with a final score of 33-26.