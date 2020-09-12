SportsBeat Week 1: Bedford gets revenge from last year in rout of Chestnut Ridge

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Bisons must of had 2019’s match up against Chestnut Ridge in the back of their minds heading into this week one contest.

Bedford had full control in this one from the start. Quarterback Mercury Swaim ended the game with four total touchdowns, 159 yards passing and 119 yards on the ground.

In the highlights, Swaim hits Steven Ressler on a deep pass that set up a short touchdown run for Elijah Cook.

Swaim also runs for a 66 yard touchdown that resulted in four broken tackles. That resulted in Swaim taking home our Play Of The Week sponsored by Walker and Walker Equipment.

Bedford wins, 35-7.