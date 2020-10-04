Sportsbeat Saturday: BG routs Westmont Hilltop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Led by their stingy defense, the Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders blanked the Westmont Hilltoppers 39-0 Saturday night at Mansion Park.

The Marauders were led by Konner Kieswetter’s three touchdown passes, two of them to Haiden Garner, and the other to Keegan Myrick. The defense got on the board in the third quarter, after a punt backed up the Hilltoppers to their own 1. Cameron Maloney finished the deal, earning the Marauders two points with a safety.

Bishop Guilfoyle now moves to 2-2 on the season, and will face Chestnut Ridge next Saturday. Westmont Hilltop joins the Marauders at 2-2, and returns home next Saturday afternoon to take on Forest Hills.