Sportsbeat Preview | Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Despite dealing with COVID’s complications, and a 4-4 record, Westmont Hilltop extended its postseason run to six consecutive seasons there in District 6.

The Hilltoppers played in a District Title Game as recently as 2019, but it’s been more than 30 years since the team celebrated a District Six Championship.

The team returns a half dozen starters on each side of the ball and experience should play a strength moving forward, but the turnover on the offensive line leaves Coach Pat Barron relying heavily on some new faces.

“I’d say offensive line because we have new starters who are young. It’ll take time to gel.” Said Barron. “We’re putting them on the fast-track week one and we know we’ll have our hands full with Penn Cambria.”

The Hilltoppers will take on Penn Cambria in week 1 as they pursue their first District Title since 1989.

